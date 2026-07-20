Hull City are looking at a deal to sign Leon Bailey from Aston Villa

Hull City have made an approach for Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, with the Jamaica international now expected to leave Villa Park before the transfer window closes, while the Tigers are also chasing the signings of five other players after completing a free transfer signing from Newcastle, TEAMtalk understands.

The 28-year-old has been informed he can move on this summer as Unai Emery continues reshaping his Aston Villa squad ahead of another Champions League campaign.

Bailey’s contract at Villa Park has just one year remaining, creating an interesting dynamic in negotiations.

As a result, sources understand that Hull would ideally like to structure a loan deal, but Villa’s preference is to secure a permanent transfer given the forward’s contractual situation.

Sources have confirmed that Bailey’s representatives are exploring every possible avenue before deciding on his next move.

TEAMtalk can reveal the former Bayer Leverkusen star – who has scored 78 goals in 407 career games – has also been offered to Leeds United and Everton as his camp conducts due diligence on potential destinations, though neither of those sides are yet to follow up on that offer.

Ipswich Town also looked into the possibility of signing Bailey earlier in the window, but the Tractor Boys have instead turned their attention to Leicester City winger Abdul Fatawu, who is closing in on a £20million switch to Portman Road.

Interest has also arrived from overseas.

Spanish side Celta Vigo have made enquiries, while newly-promoted Bundesliga clubs Elversberg and Paderborn have both explored the conditions of a possible deal.

Trabzonspor are another club firmly in the picture.

The Turkish outfit are targeting a new winger this summer and, alongside Bailey, have also held discussions over Middlesbrough’s Morgan Whittaker.

Despite the overseas interest, TEAMtalk understands Hull have emerged as the frontrunners…

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Leon Bailey one of several new arrivals coming to Hull

The Premier League new boys club believe they can persuade Bailey to make the move, with the player keen to remain in England because of his family’s settled lifestyle and his young children.

Negotiations are now ongoing as the Tigers continue one of the busiest recruitment drives in recent memory as they prepare to return to the top flight for the first time since 2016/17.

In addition to Bailey, sources can reveal a deal has already been agreed for Sweden winger Elliot Stroud to join from Mjällby, while Oscar Zambrano is returning on a permanent transfer following his successful loan spell.

Former Newcastle United full-back Matt Targett has already agreed to sign after becoming a free agent at the end of last season, while Olympiacos goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis is expected to complete his move this week following lengthy negotiations.

Hull remain ambitious elsewhere too.

As TEAMtalk has previously revealed, the Tigers have submitted an offer to free-agent Senegal striker Bamba Dieng, although the expectation remains that he will continue his career elsewhere in Europe.

Sources can also reveal that Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches has been offered to Hull as they continue assessing experienced additions capable of strengthening Sergej Jakirovic’s squad for the season ahead.

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