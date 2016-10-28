Hull City not to appeal against three-game ban for Diomande

Hull striker Adama Diomande has been suspended for three matches after the club opted not to appeal against his charge of violent conduct.

Diomande was alleged to have struck Bristol City midfielder Marlon Pack in the closing stages of Tuesday’s EFL Cup win at Ashton Gate and the Tigers were considering their options after he was charged by the Football Association on Thursday.

The Norway international will miss Saturday’s Premier League trip to Watford, plus next month’s games against Southampton and Sunderland.

“Adama Diomande has been banned for three matches after being charged with violent conduct by the Football Association,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The incident occurred in or around the 90th minute of Tuesday’s night’s EFL Cup tie at Bristol City.

“The club opted not to appeal against the charge.”

The loss of Diomande is another untimely blow for Phelan, whose side have lost two successive league games since he was appointed permanent manager and slipped into the bottom three after last Saturday’s fifth straight league defeat against Stoke.

Fellow striker Dieumerci Mbokani is still struggling with a hamstring problem, leading goalscorer Robert Snodgrass is sidelined due to an ankle injury and defender Andrew Robertson (calf) was recently ruled out for eight weeks.

Phelan said he had been unaware of the incident involving Diomande in Bristol.

“I didn’t see it at the time because it was literally just as the referee blew the whistle so I only found out (on Thursday),” he said.

“Nothing was said about it. Nothing was brought to my attention after the game.

“What I do know is that during the game there was an incident where Dio took a knock in the nether regions and he felt that quite painfully.

“But nothing was done or said about that so it’s just one of those things where people have brought this to the attention of the regulative body.”

Phelan revealed Snodgrass’s latest injury is not as bad as first feared when he limped out of the KCOM Stadium at the weekend in a protective boot and on crutches.

The Scotland international returned from a tortuous 16-month spell on the sidelines in December last year after dislocating his knee cap.

“He’s an experienced, quality player obviously,” Phelan said. “He’s had his injury issues for a period of time, but for him to get an innocuous injury – I think the goalkeeper fell on him – and his ankle swelled up quite badly.

“That seems to be settling down reasonably quick, so all the fears of long-term injury is looking a bit better.

“He’s progressing better then I expected, but we need to assess the situation going into next week.”

Phelan, joined in the dug-out by new assistant Neil McDonald in midweek, confirmed academy manager Tony Pennock had been promoted to the first-team coaching staff and that he hoped to further strengthen his backroom team.

He said plans were already being put in place for the January transfer window but, contrary to reports, former West Ham striker Ravel Morrison, currently in Italy with Lazio, was not currently a player he was targeting.