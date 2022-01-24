Hull City plot Galatasaray raid of ex-Premier League duo under new owner

Hull City are preparing moves for Galatasaray duo Ryan Babel and DeAndre Yedlin under new owner Acun Ilicali.

The Tigers had their takeover completed by Turkish businessman Ilicali earlier last week. And the new owner is hoping to strike a deal with the EFL this week to ensure current transfer restrictions are eased. Following this, Hull City are hoping they can bolster their current squad with the signings of two former Premier League stars.

According to Hull Live, a shock move for ex-Liverpool winger could be completed before next Monday’s January deadline.

The 35-year-old is out of contract with Galatasaray in summer, and the club are hoping this can make a shock move to the MKM Stadium easier to complete.

The Netherlands international first experienced English football in 2007, following a £11.5m move to Anfield from Ajax.

He returned to England in 2019 on a short-term deal with Fulham before joining his current club.

Hull City have struggled for goals this season, and have the third-lowest goalscoring record inside the Championship.

The club are currently missing last season’s top scorer Mallik Wilks through injury, while Josh Magennis joined Wigan earlier this month.

Babel is believed to be open to a return to life in England.

DeAndre Yedlin also targeted by the Tigers

Meanwhile, it has been reported Hull City have already made contact with American full-back Yedlin.

According to the Miami Herald, the Tigers face competition from David Beckham’s Inter Miami for the pacey defenders signature.

But CBS Sports journalists Roger Gonzalez confirmed Hull are hoping to hijack his return to America.

The USA international is hoping to strike a deal soon with Galatasaray which would see him leave on a free.

The 28-year-old has previous experience with Tottenham and Sunderland, whilst also winning the Championship in 2017 with Newcastle.

If allowed to leave for free, a deal could be completed beyond the January transfer deadline.

