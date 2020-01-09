Hull keeping tabs ahead of potential swoop for son of Man Utd legend

Hull City are in the running for the January signature of out-of-favour Wigan Athletic striker Devante Cole, it has been claimed.

City, along with Championship newcomers Luton Town, are said to be keeping tabs on the forward who has struggled for game time at Wigan this season.

According to Sky Sports, the two clubs are interested in signing Cole to add some extra quality to their attacks.

The 24-year-old is out of contract in the summer, meaning the January window is the last chance for the Latics to make a profit on Cole.

Cole is the son of the former Manchester United and England talisman Andrew Cole but after a promising start to his career at Bradford City, the striker has never hit any form in front of goal.

The forward has always played second-fiddle in the Wigan frontline since joining from Fleetwood in 2018, making only seven appearances in two years – all of which came from the bench.

Cole has been sent out on loan twice in his time at Wigan, first to League One Burton where he netted twice in 16 appearances.

Earlier this season the attacker was sent north of the border for a second loan at Motherwell, where he scored four times including a goal against Rangers.

The Tigers could soon be looking to strengthen up-front with forward Jarrod Bowen heavily linked with a move away, but Cole is reportedly not the first choice transfer target at the KCOM.

Hull boss Grant McCann is desperately pushing for the signing of Barnsley forward Mallik Wilks, a player who McCann worked with at Doncaster Rovers.

The Tigers’ gaffer said he expected the Wilks deal to be over the line in “two or three days.”

Hull have been linked with other attacking options but McCann will be given the hard task of finding a suitable replacement for Bowen.

Bowen has been the heartbeat of Hull’s strong start to the season, scoring 16 times and providing five assists in a Hull side sat on the fringes of the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.