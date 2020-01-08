Hull lining up bid for West Ham man after Wilks talks break down

Hull City are preparing a bid for West Ham United midfielder Martin Samuelsen after talks with initial target Mallik Wilks broke down, according to reports.

City boss Grant McCann has reportedly turned his attention to the Norwegian international after talks with Barnsley, over former Leeds man Wilks stagnated.

According to Hull Live, the Tigers are ready to line up a bid for the West Ham attacking midfielder should talks with Wilks completely fall through.

The club are looking to bring in a permanent replacement for attacker Jarrod Bowen who has been heavily linked with a move away in January or at the end of the season.

Samuelsen and Wilks have both have been identified as prime targets having both worked under McCann at Peterborough and Doncaster respectively.

The Norwegian playmaker has returned to east London having spent the first half of the season on loan in Norway at FK Haugesund – bagging six goals and providing four assists.

The 22-year-old has experience playing in the EFL, with the likes of Blackburn, Peterborough and Burton – while earning three caps for his country.

Samuelsen is yet to feature in a competitive game for the Hammers after joining from the Manchester City academy in 2015 – meaning a departure could be on the cards.

Reports suggest the Tigers have already made initial contact with West Ham but a move is dependent on whether Hull and Barnsley can reinstate Mallik Wilks talks.

Samuelsen is a versatile asset, previously used as an attacking midfielder, a striker and a winger at his previous clubs – with game time at West Ham increasingly unlikely a Hull move could be beneficial for all parties.

Meanwhile in the league, the Tigers have hit form at the right time – now only two points off the Championship play-off spots.

City have two winnable games coming up against struggling Derby and Huddersfield – six points could really cement a promotion push for the Tigers.