Hull manager hands Leeds highest of compliments after defeat

Hull manager Nigel Adkins waxed lyrical about the performance of Leeds United after seeing the Whites beat his side 1-0 to return to the top of the Championship.

A goal early in the second half from Tyler Roberts was enough to hand Marcelo Bielsa’s side all three points and see them reclaim top spit ahead of West Brom’s match at Sheffield Wednesday on Wednesday.

Hull have now won once in seven games and remain just above the relegation zone.

They never looked capable of equalising once Leeds took the lead, but manager Adkins accepted the Tigers had been beaten by a high-quality side.

Adkins said: “We’ve probably played against one of the best teams in the Championship I’ve seen in many years.

“They are going to take teams to the cleaners this season. If you think we are on a level playing field, we’re not.

“It was very disappointing to concede a goal from so far out, and that’s given them the game.

“I’d have liked us to have passed the ball better. The quality we were after probably wasn’t quite there.

“They’ve had a few opportunities, but we’ve given ourselves an opportunity right until the very end.”

Adkins added: “We are where we are. I’m not happy with it, but we are trying hard on the training ground with the group of guys we’ve got.

“There’s a spirit about them. We’ve got to keep our spirits high.”