Hull star Andrew Robertson opens up on £12m Liverpool link

Liverpool left-back target Andrew Robertson admits he is well aware of the Reds’ reported interest in him – but insists his focus is elsewhere for the moment.

The Reds have been linked with moves for the likes of Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon and Benjamin Mendy of Monaco, but it is the the Hull defender who appears to be emerging as Jurgen Klopp’s No 1 target to fill their problematic left-back slot.

The Scotland star earned plenty of plaudits this season for his performances down the left flank, and looks set to leave the KCOM Stadium for a fee of around £12million.

But when questioned about the link to Liverpool, Robertson insists his focus is purely on Scotland’s upcoming World Cup qualifier against England.

“That’s not something I’m going to worry about until well into the summer,” he said in quotes reported by the Hull Daily Mail when questioned about Liverpool’s interest.

“The only thing I can really say is that all the players face uncertainty. There will be people moving on but, for now, I’m just focusing on this game [vs England] in front of us. I do that because it’s so massive for the country.”

Robertson, however, does admit there will come a time soon when he has to make a choice on his future and he continued: “All I can do is play as well as I can on the day, and I’ll worry about my future after that.

“I’ll sit down after this game with the people I need to talk to, and decide if it’s right for me to stay at Hull, or if I should look to move on.”