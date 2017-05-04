Hull star destroys Firmino, Hazard & Eriksen in April Player vote

Hull star Kamil Grosicki is the surprise winner of the PFA Fans’ Premier League Player of the Month award for April after helping to inspire the Tigers’ safety bid.

Marco Silva’s side played six matches in April, winning three, drawing one and losing just two to lift themselves out of the relegation zone.

Grosicki started all but one of those games, providing four assists in total.

The January signing (61,181 votes) beat Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino (10,368) into second, while Chelsea forward Eden Hazard (9,359) came third.

Firmino scored scored and assisted two goals each in April, while Hazard aided Chelsea’s title bid with four goals and one assist.

Christian Eriksen (8,346), Christian Benteke (4,065) and Dele Alli (3,988) rounded off the top six, with over 97,000 votes cast overall.