Hull’s fears confirmed as Hernandez lay-off is revealed

Hull have revealed Abel Hernandez will be out of action for the next four weeks with a groin injury sustained against Southampton on Sunday.

The striker was substituted after nine minutes of the 2-1 Premier League victory, with Dieumerci Mbokani coming on as his replacement.

In his absence, Mbokani is expected to continue to deputise, having started only one league fixture since his arrival on loan from Dynamo Kiev.

“Abel Hernandez will be sidelined for around a month with the groin injury he picked up in the weekend win against Southampton,” Hull wrote on Twitter.

Hernandez, who has made 11 appearances so far this season, scored 22 times as Hull earned promotion to the top-flight last season. His absence further weakens 18th-placed Hull’s already threadbare squad.