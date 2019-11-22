‘Humble’ Mourinho reveals why he’ll be wearing Tottenham pyjamas

Jose Mourinho has admitted he has ‘always been humble’ as he prepares to take charge of his first match as the new head coach of Tottenham.

The Portuguese was speaking at his first press conference since being appointed as Mauricio Pochettino’s successor, as Spurs prepare to face West Ham at the London Stadium on Saturday.

When asked if he was still the same man that arrived at Chelsea back in 2004, calling himself the ‘Special One’, Mourinho added: “I was always humble. The problem was that you didn’t understand that. I was always humble but it was in my way.

“I am humble enough to analyse my career, and the problems. There was no one else to blame… I went really deep in that analysis.”

Asked if he is still “Mr Chelsea”, Mourinho gave a rather odd reply.

“I think I am Mr Porto and Mr Real Madrid and other clubs as well, I am whatever club I am at.

“I wear the pyjamas of the club and sleep in them. I am a club man, but I am a many club man.”

As for how he enjoyed his time out of work, having been shown the door by Manchester United in December, he added: “I’m nobody to advise people but to have a break was very positive for me. Having the first summer where I didn’t work was not good for me. I was a bit lost. But it was good for me. I even learned how to be a pundit.”

