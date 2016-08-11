‘Humiliated’ Januzaj set for Manchester United exit – report

Adnan Januzaj is poised to join former boss David Moyes at Sunderland on a season-long loan, but would have preferred to leave permanently.

According to the Daily Mail, the Belgian was told in a meeting with Jose Mourinho that he did not feature in his plans at Oldt Trafford this season and was forced to train with the reserve team as a result.

The 21-year-old has reportedly refused to share the same dressing room with the Under 21s and has been turning up to Carrington already dressed for training to avoid blending in with United’s youngsters.

Januzaj is also said to be unhappy that he was consulted about the decision to give Anthony Martial the number 11 shirt for the following season and had made plans to move to a club in either Spain or Italy to make a fresh start.

However, Manchester United do not want to completely give up on the disgruntled winger and instead will be told to prove his worth whilst with the Black Cats over the course of the upcoming campaign.

Januzaj is set to join some familiar faces at Sunderland, as Red Devils defensive duo Paddy McNair and Donald Love are both set to be announced by the Wearside club in a reported £8m deal.