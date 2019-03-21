Hungarian starlet admits to being flattered by interest from Arsenal

RB Salzburg midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai has revealed that he is flattered by interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Arsenal.

The Gunners – as well as Serie A side Juventus and Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich – are reportedly monitoring the 18-year-old Hungary international.

He joined Salzburg in 2017 and recently penned a new three-year deal at the club, and admitted he is happy in Austria for the time being but is aware of speculation surrounding him.

“A lot of people say that my style of play is close to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic [of Lazio] and Toni Kroos [of Real Madrid]. It is a great thing to hear that,” said Szoboszlai.

“There has been a lot of speculation recently [about my future]. Of course, it is a huge honour to be linked with giant clubs like Juventus, Bayern or Arsenal, but at this stage of my career, I only focus on my current duties and my development at Salzburg.

“I am part of a great club and a very successful team. My goal is to earn a regular spot in the midfield. Everything else can only come after that. Every player wants to play in one of the top leagues and the Champions League one day.

“I am not an exception, but there is a lot of work ahead of me to achieve that. I am in a good way, but the journey has only just begun.”