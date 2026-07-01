Brighton have finally reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur for the transfer of highly-rated Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic, with TEAMtalk understanding the clubs have settled on a £50million package.

The deal is set to be completed after the World Cup, bringing an end to one of the summer’s longest-running transfer sagas.

TEAMtalk understands Vuskovic made it clear to Tottenham several weeks ago that Brighton was his preferred destination, despite attracting interest from a host of clubs across Europe.

The 18-year-old rejected rival approaches because of his desire to work under Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler, whose reputation for developing young talent proved a decisive factor.

After a series of offers and lengthy negotiations, Brighton have now agreed terms with Spurs and are preparing to welcome one of Europe’s most coveted defensive prospects to the Amex Stadium.

The Croatia international is expected to play a key role in replacing Jan Paul van Hecke, who completed his move to Tottenham earlier this summer.

TEAMtalk exclusively revealed earlier this week that Brighton’s agreement to sign Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk would have no bearing on their pursuit of Vuskovic. That has now proven to be the case.

Sources have confirmed the Seagulls always viewed the two deals separately, believing they required multiple additions in central defence following Van Hecke’s departure.

Vuskovic has long been regarded as Brighton’s priority target.

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Brighton excited by Vuskovic move

The south coast club believe they have secured one of the finest young defenders in world football.

TEAMtalk understands there is genuine excitement behind the scenes, with club officials said to be “delighted” to have finally completed a deal after months of work.

Brighton view Vuskovic as a player capable of becoming the cornerstone of their defence for years to come and believe his combination of composure, physicality and technical quality gives him the potential to develop into one of Europe’s elite centre-backs.

For Tottenham, the agreement brings an end to a situation that had become increasingly difficult after the player informed the club he wanted to pursue his future elsewhere.

Despite initially hoping to integrate Vuskovic into Roberto De Zerbi’s plans, Spurs ultimately accepted the defender’s wishes once Brighton returned with an offer matching their valuation.

The £50million fee also represents a significant return for Tottenham and provides further funds as they continue reshaping De Zerbi’s squad.

For Brighton, meanwhile, it is another major statement of intent.

Having already strengthened elsewhere this summer, Hurzeler has now landed the defensive talent he identified as his leading target.

TEAMtalk understands the paperwork will now be finalised following the World Cup, with Vuskovic set to become Brighton’s marquee defensive signing ahead of the new season.

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