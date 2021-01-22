Chelsea summer signing Kai Havertz has been heavily criticised by former Blues defender and countryman Robert Huth.

Havertz has struggled to replicate the form that prompted the Blues to splash out an initial £62million for his services over the summer.

The Germany international was expected to take the Premier League by storm, but it has been the complete opposite.

The 21-year-old has scored just one goal in 16 Premier League appearances, with Chelsea struggling down in eighth in the table.

And Huth has slammed the player’s body language and claims he is not working hard enough.

“It’s all well and good saying he needs to be the main guy but he’s at a big club and he needs to make that happen himself. Now is the time to shine,” Huth told Stadium Astro, as cited by Caught Offside.

“I just don’t like his body language at all, he looks a bit lightweight. It’s his first year, but he looks like he’s not bothered at times.

“He loses the ball, gives it away and doesn’t work back. It is a difficult time to come in with no fans, but you just want to shake him.

“He needs someone to tell him what it takes to play in the Premier League. Maybe the whole changing room is a little bit too nice.”

Havertz is not the only new signing to have struggled at Chelsea this season. Timo Werner, Ben Chilwell and Hakim Ziyech have also dropped off after bright starts.

Boss Frank Lampard is also coming under intense pressure after a run of poor results for the Blues.

Tuchel appointment looking unlikely

Chelsea’s board reportedly remain torn over whether to sack Frank Lampard after a string of poor results – but one man who looks unlikely to replace him in the Stamford Bridge hotseat is Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues have slipped to eighth and are now five points short of Liverpool in fourth, having played a game more. Indeed, a win for the Reds on Thursday evening will see Chelsea fall eight points short of the current Champions League.

During their recent decline – and in the words of the Daily Mirror -‘morale has plummeted’ and an ‘expensively-assembled squad look like total strangers’.

After their latest defeat – a 2-0 loss at Leicester – Chelsea have now lost five of their last eight games. After the defeat, Lampard admitted his concerns and suggested at lowering the expectations of his side.

However, growing reports suggest time will not be on his side and that Chelsea are ready to replace him.

Therefore, there have been rumours that Roman Abramovich could sack Lampard and bring in a more experienced replacement.

One of the strongest options open to Chelsea is Tuchel.