I acted like a d***head to force West Ham move – Payet

Dimitri Payet has revealed he resorted to underhand tactics and deliberately acted like “a d**khead” to engineer his departure from West Ham earlier this year.

The France playmaker left the Hammers in January after 18 whirlwind months in east London, securing a return to former club Marseille.

Payet was one of the Premier League’s leading lights during a wonderful first season at Upton Park, but having not been granted a move after an impressive showing at Euro 2016, things soon turned sour.

He handed in a transfer request and soon returned to Ligue 1 side Marseille in January, where he scored five goals in 17 games.

The France international admits he manipulated his situation to his benefit.

“I know how to be a d**khead,” he told So Foot. “It’s one of my specialties. It’s a little game. When I want to p*ss everyone off, I do it.

“My managers understood that: when I sulk, they talk to me. It’s a way for me to be heard. Those who know me play along, and in the end it goes well.”

Payet on Bilic relationship

The 30-year-old insists he had a positive relationship with Slaven Bilic however.

“He managed me like a father,” he added. “We spoke every day. He quickly understood how I worked.

“You saw that straight away in how quickly I adapted. He’s a cranky guy. He’s from Croatia… he can shout, but he’s good at man-management.”