I almost signed Suarez and Hazard for Tottenham, Redknapp claims

Harry Redknapp has revealed Tottenham ‘came close’ to completing deals for Eden Hazard and Luis Suarez during his time at White Hart Lane.

Redknapp guided Tottenham to two top-four finishes during his three full seasons in charge at the North London club – but believes the Premier League title could have been theirs had he completed deals for the world-class duo.

Sacked by Spurs in the summer of 2012, despite the club finishing fourth that season and only missing out on the Champions League due to Chelsea’s success in the competition, Redknapp feels things could have worked out differently for him.

He told Jim White on talkSPORT: “I was managing a Tottenham team that I thought could go on and win the title, I genuinely believed that.

“I took Louis Saha and Ryan Nelsen on free transfers [on February 1, 2012] – we were short, we had injuries at centre half and I had no striker.

“If we had gone out [and invested] then… Luis Suarez was a player that we were looking at.”

Redknapp continued: “I spent three hours with Hazard in a hotel room in Paris – I met him at the airport – he was dead keen to come to Tottenham.

“We were right down the road with Hazard and Luis Suarez was the best player in the Premier League a few years ago when he was at Liverpool, he was fantastic.

“If we just got one of those in, we had a team that could have challenged for the title.”

Suarez joined Liverpool in January 2011 before moving on to Barcelona, while Hazard switched to Chelsea the summer Redknapp left Tottenham.