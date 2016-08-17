I am a target for referees in England, says Diego Costa

Chelsea striker Diego Costa believes he is victimised by referees in the Premier League and claims he regularly receives unfair treatment.

Costa was booked during Chelsea’s win over West Ham on Monday evening, but seemed fortunate to escape a second yellow card after his tackle on goalkeeper Adrian – a challenge for which Hammers boss Slaven Bilic claims he should have been sent off.

However, Costa believes that it is him that is the wronged party, and says he uses his faith in God to help him through his difficulties with referees.

“I can’t ask for anything, the crowd here always loved me. It’s a support which I always appreciate,” Costa told ESPN Brasil.

“It’s important to get the three points, it’s important to start winning.

“I am aware of [the new dissent law] now. The second time I went to talk to him, he showed me [the yellow card].

“I even found it a bit weird, but then I understood. I went to apologise at half-time and that’s it.

“But I’ll be honest, I am targeted here, by the referees, the people… if I do something, it’s totally different than if any other players do. It needs to be seen, that people targeted me.

“It’s something I have to deal with and I ask God that these things don’t disturb me and don’t take the sequence of the games from me, which happens sometimes and gives me suspensions.