‘I am very proud to be a Gunner’ – Granit Xhaka

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has insisted he has no regrets over his move to North London, and has settled in to life at the club perfectly.

An injury to Francis Coquelin has given the former Mönchengladbach man an opportunity to form an impressive midfield pairing alongside Santi Cazorla.

Coquelin is due to return at the weekend, but it remains to be seen whether Xhaka has done enough in Arsene Wenger’s eyes to keep his starting spot.

Regardless, the Swiss international insists he is enjoying his time with Arsenal.

“I’m really enjoying it here” he told a Twitter Q&A.

“Everything goes as planned, and things are really well planned here, regardless of if we are playing home or away.

“You can see it’s a club with a lot of class and that shows with everything.

“I’m very proud to play for such a club, to be a Gunner. That makes me doubly proud to have joined this team. It’s the perfect path.”

Last month, Xhaka told Swiss television that he had “quickly realised that Arsenal are a much bigger club than Basel [his first team] or Monchengladbach.”