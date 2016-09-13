I can win the Premier League title with Tottenham – Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko claims he joined Tottenham over Everton because he feels he can win the Premier League title with the north London outfit.

Sissoko moved to White Hart Lane from Newcastle on transfer deadline day this summer, joining for a club-record £30million.

The Frenchman turned down advances from Everton in order to move to north London.

He admits his rather public affections for Arsenal could pose a problem, but he has vowed to “fight every day” to win over Tottenham fans.

Sissoko has now insisted that he joined the club, who finished third but challenged for the title last season, because he wants to win the Premier League.

“I came here to help them so I hope we have a great season and finish top of the league,” he said. “They played very well all last season.

“Maybe in the last three or four games they had some problems but they still did well, and they are in a good position because this is a young squad and they can progress.

“I am very happy and proud to be here and I hope we have a great season.”