I didn’t expect to miss so many good chances, Zlatan admits

Zlatan Ibrahimovic insists he is happy with his performances for Manchester United – but admits he didn’t expect to miss as many big chances as he has.

The Swede ended a run of six matches without a goal by scoring twice in Sunday’s win at Swansea – his first Premier League goals since finding the net against Manchester City on September 10.

And, while he knows he could have added a few more to his tally, the 35-year-old is happy with how his first season in English football is going.

“I think I could have scored a couple more goals than I have done,” he told Inside United.

“I missed pretty good chances which I didn’t see myself doing but it’s a different game here.

“With my performance, I am happy. I know I can do more, I know the team can do more and I want to do more and I will do more.”

United’s performances have also been patchy, with the win at the Liberty Stadium their first in five league matches which, combined with the EFL Cup and Europa League defeats to Chelsea and Fenerbahce respectively, has led to questions being asked about United’s quality.

But Ibrahimovic is confident they will get it right.

“It will click,” he said. “We just wait for the moment when everything is clicking among each other, not only inside the pitch, but outside it.

“I don’t say things are bad because things are good. We’ve been a little unlucky in certain games but we believe and, when you believe, it will come.

“I like to train hard, that’s my philosophy. If you train hard, you get what you want to get. Hard work pays back, according to me… and it does after 20 years of experience.”

Ibrahimovic apology

Ibrahimovic, meanwhile, has offered an apology for being suspended against Arsenal but has backed his team-mates to cope.

The Swede was issued his fifth yellow card of the season in the 3-1 win against Swansea and must now serve a one-match ban as punishment for his poor discipline.

“You know what?” he told MUTV. “Every time I try to play my game by being strong, and going into the tackles, or whatever it is, I get a yellow card. I don’t know what the explanation was because I think I was too tired and I didn’t hear him [the referee].

“It is what it is. In England, the football is hard, it’s physical. I just have to accept it. I’ve got to be professional.

“I’m sorry I am suspended for the next game. I wish I wasn’t as it’s a game I really wanted to play in. But I have trust in my team-mates and the team and I know they can do fine also without me.”