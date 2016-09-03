‘I don’t feel the pressure’, says £30million Liverpool signing

Sadio Mane has rejected suggestions that the hefty fee that Liverpool paid for his services could affect his performances for his new club.

The Reds signed Mane from Southampton for £30million during the summer transfer window and he has already set about repaying Jurgen Klopp’s faith in him.

He scored on his debut in a 4-3 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium, while he was also involved in four of the five goals in the EFL Cup victory over Burton.

Mane is confident he will be a success this season and has thanked the fans for their support.

“It’s normal in football. People will talk about it [the transfer fee] but I don’t feel the pressure,” Mane told the BBC. “I have always believed in my quality and I know what I can do for my team.

“I just try to work in training every day and give my best for the club and for the fans.

“I was very happy to score my first goal in my first game for Liverpool. Most importantly we won the game.

“I want to thank everyone for all the support I’ve had from the fans and from the club.”