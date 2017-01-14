I don’t understand Payet; he’ll leave West Ham a villain – Carra

Jamie Carragher has criticised Dimitri Payet for trying to force his exit from West Ham mid-season – and feels his actions will ensure he leaves the club on a sour note.

The French playmaker has told the club he does not wish to play for them again amid claims of a £20million bid from his former club Marseille, which has been rejected.

West Ham are reported to have already sounded out a replacement for Payet, but in the meantime, Carragher, writing in his column for the Daily Mail, has hit out at the player’s action.

‘I have always thought it hugely important how you leave a club,’ Carragher wrote.

‘Your reputation as a player lasts longer than your career and the way you handle yourself determines how you are remembered and regarded by supporters.

‘There are ways and means of conducting yourself and I don’t understand the logic in asking to leave a club in the middle of the season.

‘I saw Fernando Torres do it at Liverpool, but I’ve never been in that position and honestly don’t understand what players hope to gain.

‘Why couldn’t Payet have just given West Ham the remainder of the campaign? There are only 18 games left, so why can’t he just put his head down, think about getting West Ham away from relegation trouble and then look for an amicable move in the summer?

‘He was outstanding last year and even this season he has produced some standout moments.

‘He could have preserved his legacy and ended up being revered like Paolo Di Canio. Instead, his stance has turned the whole thing sour.’