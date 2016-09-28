‘I feel sorry for Allardyce,’ admits Man Utd boss Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has discussed Sam Allardyce’s resignation as England manager.

Allardyce vacated his role as the head coach of the national team on Tuesday evening, following the publication of secretly-filmed conversations he held with an undercover reporter.

The Daily Telegraph made public the discussions Allardyce held in an exclusive on Tuesday morning, which involved him negotiating a £400,000 deal as a keynote speaker. The 61-year-old also made disparaging comments towards his predecessor, Roy Hodgson.

The FA were forced to act the same evening, and Allardyce left his role as England manager ‘by mutual consent’.

Discussing the matter at his press conference ahead of Manchester United’s Europa League group-stage tie with Zorya Luhansk on Thursday, Mourinho issued a defence of his friend and colleague.

“I like Sam. I feel sorry for him,” he said. “I know it was his dream job.

“I like him and respect him.

“What happened is not going to interfere in any way with my relationship with him,” he added. “It is between him and the FA.”