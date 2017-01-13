Schneiderlin ‘not angry at Mourinho’ but ‘didn’t enjoy’ time at Man Utd

Morgan Schneiderlin has outlined his reasons for joining Everton – and lifted the lid on why he failed to make an impact at Manchester United.

The Toffees brought in the French midfielder for a fee of £20million, rising to £24million, after his move to Manchester United didn’t go as expected.

And speaking about his switch to Goodison Park, former Southampton midfielder Schneiderlin admits he had other options open to him.

“There was other interest in England and abroad,” he said.

“I wanted to stay in England and Everton is a massive club with ambition to be in the top five or six or higher, and win trophies.

“I know what to expect from the manager – that he wants to play football, and he wants to use me. It was an easy decision.

“I don’t think I went to Man United at the best time in their history – last year we didn’t always play very good football, not very attractive, and there was lots of criticism. And I haven’t had the run of games I was expecting (under Jose Mourinho). I didn’t enjoy it as I wanted to.

“But the past is the past. I was very happy to play for such a great club. I learned a lot.

“I don’t have anger at all towards Mourinho. I can accept the decision he made – I have to, and have to move forward.

“And I’m glad he accepted my decision as well, when I went to see him and said ‘I can’t see myself on the bench for a year’. He was cool.”