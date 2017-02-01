‘I prefer a good performance to three points’ – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp promised fans a performance after three successive home defeats in a week, and he was happy.

Georginio Wijnaldum equalised in the second half after David Luiz’s opener, but Liverpool were indebted to Simon Mignolet for saving Diego Costa’s subsequent penalty.

It ensured they finished January on a high note after a miserable month in which they won just once – against Sky Bet League Two side Plymouth – in nine matches.

“I really prefer a draw with good performance than three points when I have no idea how we got them – but the best would have been this performance and three points so not a perfect night,” said the German.

“But Simon saved a pen and I am fine with the performance and really happy we could give a little sign we are still part of the league, still playing football and sometimes really good.”

On ‘keeper Mignolet being caught out by David Luiz for Chelsea’s goal, Klopp added: “That was world class from David Luiz we have to say that. You have to say we have to be prepared but he was surprised.

“Even if he was prepared it would have been difficult to save it because it was hit well and right in the corner.

“Two seconds before he scored David Luiz was stood next to me talking to Conte and drinking water on the touchline!”