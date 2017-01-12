I questioned Barcelona wisdom in signing Mascherano – Carra

Jamie Carragher admits he thought Barcelona made a mistake by signing Javier Mascherano and reckons he’s lasted so long there after they reinvented him as a defender.

Carragher played with Mascherano for three and a half years when the Argentinian joined the club in February 2007.

Although the midfielder did not win a trophy during his time at Anfield, he was an integral part in one of Liverpool’s best Premier League sides.

Rafael Benitez led the Reds to within four points of champions Manchester United in the 2008/09 season, but Mascherano would leave just one year later.

The 32-year-old joined the Spanish giants for around £20million in summer 2010, and has won 16 trophies at the Nou Camp, including four La Ligas and two Champions Leagues.

Carragher admits that he did not consider Mascherano as the kind of player who could excel at Barcelona – although he did note that the Argentina international has been “reinvented” as a defender.

“I always thought he was a top player, but not a Barcelona type of player,” he told Sky Sports.

“To be honest, when he went there, he wasn’t quick enough with the ball to move it so I think they’ve actually reinvented him at centre-back.

