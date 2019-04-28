I thought 11 vs 11, we were better than Arsenal – Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers thinks his side were better than Arsenal before the visitors were reduced to ten men in Leicester City’s 3-0 victory on Sunday.

The 10-man Gunners slipped to a third straight defeat after the dominant Foxes ran out 3-0 winners.

Jamie Vardy’s late brace took his tally to eight goals in his last nine games against the Gunners after Youri Tielemans’ opener at the King Power Stadium.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles was sent off for the first time in his career before the break as Arsenal turned in a limp display.

The Foxes are now three points behind seventh placed Wolves with two games left to play this campaign.

Rodgers said: “It was a very good performance. We didn’t waste any time today. We showed we are a good side.

“I felt last week against West Ham we were too passive in the first half and then second half we were much better and then we took that into this game.

“I thought 11 vs 11, we were the better side. When it went to 11 vs 10, we were asked a question: could we handle the extra man? Could we find a game that we understand how to play against 10 men?

“The players responded to that magnificently.”