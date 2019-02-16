I understand English football after today – Guardiola

Pep Guardiola claims he understands English football better after beating Newport County 4-1 in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday.

Second-half goals from Leroy Sane, Phil Foden (2) and Riyad Mahrez ensured City’s class eventually told against opponents 82 places below them on the league ladder.

Padraig Amond maintained his record of scoring in every round for Newport two minutes from time, but hopes of a dramatic comeback were brief as Foden’s second and Mahrez finished the job.

Guardiola told BT Sport: “It was a really tough game, we opened the scoring in the game and believed it was done and then they scored. Phil [Foden] scored a fantastic goal. They showed us how incredible they are and a big compliment for them.

“The first 20 minutes were difficult from throwing and long balls and they are much better than us in those situations but in the last 20 minutes we put the game into our hands and the goals help us to win the games.

“The home crowd was amazing, winning here, I realise English football today better than ever and how tough the cup is in these conditions. They use their points where they are better than us. That is why I am so delighted with how we have played here today.

“We are in 4 competitions – every game is completely different. You play league two then champions league. You have to adapt and change mentality and that means a lot to grow like as a team and the big mistake is believing you are better than anyone.

“It is a mistake, like United are praised and better than PSG, but you see what happened. You have to be calm and prepare well.”