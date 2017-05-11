Iago Aspas reveals Liverpool regrets; vows to KO Man Utd

Iago Aspas has vowed to right the wrongs of his time in England with Liverpool by ending Manchester United’s Europa League hopes with Celta Vigo.

Aspas spent two years at Liverpool having been signed by Brendan Rodgers, but only made 15 appearances during their ill-fated title challenge in 2013/14.

The Spaniard scored just one goal for the Reds, while creating just one more, with many supporters only remembering Aspas for a weak attempted corner in an eventual 2-0 loss to Chelsea at Anfield.

Aspas left to join Sevilla on loan in 2014, finally ending up back with Celta a year later.

Since then, he has rebuilt his career, scoring 42 and assisting 13 in 85 appearances so far.

The player has also earned international recognition with Spain, scoring a sensational goal on his debut against England in November.

Thursday night, however, gives Aspas the chance to prove himself again to a wider audience, when Celta take to Old Trafford for the second leg of their Europa League semi-final clash with Manchester United.

And Aspas is eager to put Jose Mourinho’s side to the sword, to repay Liverpool supporters after his failure in the Premier League.

“It was a great season for Liverpool…I just wish I could have played a bigger part,” he told the Daily Mail.

“The corner is the last memory they have of me but football always gives you another chance.

“Let’s hope the new lasting memory of me in England is knocking Manchester United out of Europe, for the sake of Celta Vigo, and for the happiness it would bring to Liverpool supporters too.”

Aspas on Liverpool struggles

Aspas believes there were mitigating circumstances for his struggles at Liverpool, namely the breathtaking form that season of Luis Suarez and Daniel Sturridge.

“Sturridge scored 22 league goals, I think, and Luis 31, so it’s normal that I didn’t get many chances,” he added.

“It didn’t annoy me; I understood that I couldn’t play with them at that level.”

There was also a culture shock for Aspas, who left Liverpool unable to speak English, having travelled over with his family and spoken to Rodgers in his native tongue.

All that matters now, however, is victory over United, and Aspas will have the backing of his old supporters on Thursday.

“I know that Liverpool fans want Manchester United to lose just as United fans wanted Liverpool to be beaten by Sevilla in last year’s Europa League final,” he said.

“We have to play with no fear; only a win will do so we have to go for it.”