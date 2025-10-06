Inter Miami are in danger of losing Ian Fray on a free transfer in a matter of months, with sources telling TEAMtalk about the growing interest from European clubs.

Fray has been on the books of Inter Miami since 2019 and has established himself as an important member of Javier Mascherano’s team. The 23-year-old has scored four goals and given one assist in 60 matches in all competitions for the David Beckham-owned club so far in his career, with 29 of those appearances coming in the 2024/25 campaign.

The young defender’s performances have led to him receiving his first-ever call-up to the Jamaica national team – a well-deserved reward after months of consistent performances in Major League Soccer.

Fray, one of the most promising defenders in MLS, has just three months left on his contract with Inter Miami, which expires at the end of December.

The Major League Soccer club are currently working on an extension, as they see him as a key part of their long-term project.

Talks are ongoing, but several European clubs have already shown concrete interest.

Belgian side Gent, German outfit Fortuna Düsseldorf, and multiple teams from the English Championship are monitoring the 23-year-old closely.

Fray’s combination of physical strength, composure on the ball, and tactical awareness makes him an attractive target for clubs looking to invest in young defensive talent.

At this stage, Fray’s next move is still open. The decision will depend not only on financial terms but also on the sporting project that best fits his development.

Whether he stays in Miami or crosses the Atlantic, Fray’s next chapter promises to be an exciting one.

