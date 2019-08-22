Ian Holloway raves over impact of key Leeds first-teamer this season

Ian Holloway has praised Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford for his impressive start to the season, adding that the Whites have “looked great so far”.

Bamford, currently in his second term with the Elland Road club, has begun the Championship season with three goals in as many games, including both strikes in the 2-0 win over Wigan Athletic last weekend.

Writing in a column for the Daily Mirror, former Queens Park Rangers boss Holloway added that he is excited to see how Marcelo Bielsa’s side progress.

“Most of the teams are looking good so far in the Championship,” the 56-year-old said. “Nobody has run away with it and won every game so far, and it just proves how competitive it’s going to be. I think it’s a fantastic league.

“I really like the look of Leeds. That might sound obvious, but I think their manager has already proved he knows what he’s doing.

“Obviously they lost Kemar Roofe, one of their main goalscorers, but Patrick Bamford has stepped up and they’ve looked great so far.”