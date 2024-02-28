Ian Wright reveals big reason Arsenal can be jealous of Liverpool, as rising Klopp star praised

Ian Wright has suggested Arsenal are ‘envious’ of Liverpool due to the way Jurgen Klopp can throw young players on in the knowledge that they will shine.

Liverpool are in the midst of an injury crisis, with vital stars including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Ryan Gravenberch out injured, alongside several others. This forced Klopp to use the Liverpool academy in Sunday’s League Cup final against Chelsea.

Conor Bradley started at right-back in place of Alexander-Arnold, while fellow youngsters Bobby Clark, James McConnell, Jayden Danns and Jarell Quansah all came off the bench.

Those players reduced the average age of Liverpool’s team significantly and saw Klopp place his trust in inexperienced starlets to win him the first trophy out of a possible four this campaign.

But they did not let Liverpool down, as they all grew in confidence as the match went on. Chelsea even started to sit back in extra-time, which allowed the likes of Clark and McConnell to help Liverpool dominate possession.

Danns, meanwhile, led the line for Liverpool, despite it only being his second senior appearance.

In the end, it was one of Klopp’s experienced heads who got the winner, as Virgil van Dijk scored in extra-time. But Danns in particular caught Wright’s eye, as the pundit explained why his beloved Arsenal will be ‘envious’ of the confidence Liverpool show in their academy graduates.

“You look at the young players that came on, even Danns, I’ve not seen too much of him. Heard his name before,” the former Gunners striker said on his Wrighty’s House podcast.

Jayden Danns was raring to go for Liverpool – Ian Wright

“But he came on in that final like an experienced pro the way he played, the way he held the ball, he didn’t look like he was in awe of anything. He was just in and ready to go.

“And that is something to do with the aura of Liverpool and what they expect from a player that can come on and, ‘this is fine, this is what we’re about’. I envy them for that.”

Planet Sport ambassador Robbie Savage also discussed the 18-year-old striker during an appearance on the On Another Planet podcast.

“We had Neil [Danns’ father] doing some work with us over the summer [at Macclesfield] and he’s really excited for Jayden’s future,” Savage said.

“I spoke to Neil and he was absolutely buzzing to see his boy come on at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final. I tell you what, he came quite close to scoring too. They see him as a big prospect.”

Savage added: “Liverpool winning their 10th League Cup on Sunday is the greatest achievement they’ve made under Jurgen Klopp, even bigger than their Champions League victory. In the Champions League final, they were expected to win, but on this occasion, with their injuries, I’d say they were near enough underdogs.

“I just think the fact it was against all odds, with the changes they were forced to make, and the youngsters on the pitch it really is a brilliant achievement.

Young Liverpool striker has ‘won more than Kane’

“I think when it went to extra time, half an hour with the players Liverpool had on, Chelsea should’ve won the game. It was the most remarkable performance by Liverpool – it epitomises everything good in a footballer, the desire shown by the lads on the pitch was excellent. Jayden Danns has won more than Harry Kane!

“Sunday’s final really proves how in a one-off game anyone can win it. The man-management is key with Jurgen Klopp and they are massive shoes to fill when he leaves at the end of the season.”

The crop of exciting young Liverpool players will be needed again when the Reds play Southampton at Anfield in the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday night. After that, Liverpool will turn their attention back to the Premier League, as they face Nottingham Forest away from home on Saturday.

It is thought that by the time of the Forest clash some of Klopp’s best players will have returned to match fitness.

