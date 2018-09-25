Paul Pogba has been told how best to handle his ongoing feud with Jose Mourinho at Manchester United by Ian Wright – a man no stranger to controversy in his day.

The France midfielder has been at loggerheads with the United boss for the best part of 2018, with the France midfielder dropped on several occasions by Mourinho over a loss of form.

Numerous reports have suggested Pogba is unsettled at United and could be shipped out with his former club Juventus and Barcelona said to be leading the charge.

Pogba reminded the world of his talents during an impressive World Cup campaign with France and he was rewarded for his efforts by being handed the armband for the Premier League opener against Leicester.

However, doubts have continued to persist over his relationship with Mourinho and Pogba appeared to question his manager’s tactics during Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Wolves.

Although the player was quick to condemn the media for making more of his comments than needed, that has not stopped former Arsenal and England striker Wright from offering the player his advice.

Speaking to The Sun, Wright offered his four key words of advice, by simply saying: “Just do your stuff”.

He continued: “If I was his big brother I would tell him: Enough’s enough. It’s time you stopped talking now because it’s not doing you any favours. Just do your stuff.

“The time has come for Pogba to end his war of words with Mourinho.

“The Frenchman must have some powerful allies at Old Trafford for him to come out and say stuff like that. It was a direct dig at his coach.”

United host Derby in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday evening, with Mourinho clearly wary of seeing his side fall victims to a giantkilling.

