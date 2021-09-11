Man Utd starlet will be a ‘frightening’ prospect learning from Ronaldo

Ian Wright believes one Manchester United star could become a “frightening” prospect if he learns from Cristiano Ronaldo this season.

Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with the option of a further season when completing his deadline-day switch from Juventus. It’s 12 years since he left Old Trafford for Real Madrid and his second homecoming will be against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

And Wright believes that Ronaldo will be an awesome example to young striker Mason Greenwood. According to Sir Alex Ferguson the Bradford-born attacker is one of the best youngsters to come through the club’s academy.

He has already been capped by England at senior level. But while Gareth Southgate may be concerned about the 19-year-old’s future game time, Wright thinks Ronaldo’s return will be a massive boost to the forward.

Wright told Premier League Productions, via the Daily Mirror: “The only thing I can equate Ronaldo’s return to is just knowing that Dennis Bergkamp was coming for us at Arsenal and how that changed us.

Manchester United make Rice their number one priority Manchester United's transfer round up including Declan Rice, Bruno Fernandes and David de Gea.

“I cannot even get into the realms of thinking what that is going to do for their academy players. Especially someone like Greenwood.

Betting Preview: Man Utd vs Newcastle – Magpies to suffer on Ronaldo’s homecoming



Ronaldo’s mentality

“He can just watch now. Cristiano Ronaldo will probably want to impart and tell him what he needs to do.”

Greenwood has scored in each of his side’s three games so far this term. But he could see his place taken by Ronaldo against Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

“I was speaking to Sir Alex the other day. We were playing golf and he mentioned about Mason Greenwood being one of the best they’ve ever had out of their academy,” added Wright.

“Now you put one of the best players that’s ever played for the football club. He’s come back as a world icon to play with him and alongside him it’s frightening what this guy could turn into.

“The mentality of him rubbing off on people could be the difference for Manchester United.”

READ MORE: ‘Immediately dismissed’ – Man Utd stand firm on Fernandes after Ronaldo chat