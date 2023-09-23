Ian Wright picks out surprise Tottenham man to cause Arsenal potential panic on derby day

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has surprisingly pinpointed Richarlison as a key threat facing the Gunners ahead of the north London derby this Sunday.

Both teams go into the game in excellent form and unbeaten in the league so far, although a victory for the home side will take them above Spurs in the table.

However, Ange Postecoglou’s men do have the advantage of having a full week to prepare, while the Gunners were in Champions League action on Wednesday night as they thumped PSV 4-0.

Postecoglou is certainly getting more out of the Tottenham players than his predecessors and Wright is particularly wary of Richarlison‘s threat, if the Brazilian gets the nod to start.

The former Everton man disappointed hugely in his first campaign for the club and the start of this season was not going much better until the win over Sheffield United last time out.

Richarlison climbed off the bench to score an equaliser and then set up the winner for Dejan Kulusevski, with both goals coming in stoppage time against the Blades.

And, speaking to Optus Sport, Wright is concerned about the form Spurs are showing under Postecoglou and Richarlison seemingly returning to form.

He said: “You’re looking at a team now that is very confident and a player up front who, if he can now throw in 10-12 goals which he’s easily capable of doing Richarlison, now his head’s clear and everything – they’re going to cause people problems.

“He seems to have stopped the noise in his head, the manager’s given him time out of it and brought him in and eased him into and now he feels more at ease.”

Richarlison may not even start the game, if Postecoglou decides to go with Son Heung-min through the middle again, while Brennan Johnson is also pushing for a start after him impressive debut from the bench last weekend.

