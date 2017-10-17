Ian Wright predicts this season’s Champions League semi-finalists

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has named the four sides he believes are most likely to reach the Champions League semi-finals – with one Premier League side making the grade.

And Wright believes Manchester City, who face Serie A leaders Napoli at the Etihad on Tuesday evening, are best placed of the five English sides in the competition to progress deepest into the competition.

“As far as City are concerned, I fully expect them to go further than any other English side in this year’s Champions League,” he told The Sun.

“I actually fancy them to make the last four, along with Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG.

“If it works out that way, you would hope City get drawn against the French team, because Barcelona and Real’s experience of life at the business end of the competition gives them a massive edge.

“They know how to get the job done, and that is something City have to learn. But at least their manager has what it takes on his CV.”

