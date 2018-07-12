Ian Wright resorts to mocking Roy Keane after row over England

Roy Keane and Ian Wright stunned ITV viewers on Wednesday night with a heated argument over England’s World Cup elimination against Croatia.

England threw away a 1-0 lead to suffer a 2-1 defeat after extra time to their rivals, who go on to meet France in Sunday’s final.

Croatia skipper Luka Modric has already claimed the English media were quick to underestimate his country – and the view appears to have been backed up by Keane, who claims too many got caught up the ‘Football’s Coming Home’ mantra.

The pair then engaged in an argument live on ITV Sport, the full transcript of which is below, along with a video.

RK: “Yesterday and today, we were talking about England. The whole talk about the final, France. You have to focus on just one game, but everyone was talking about the final. The football’s coming home.

IW: “We wasn’t talking about the final, we were just having a laugh. The fact is that we were happy. You weren’t happy for us.”

RK: “I don’t mind you being happy but you were getting carried away. You were planning the final, where the parades were.

IW: “No we weren’t.”

RK: You need a reality check.”

IW: “Why shouldn’t we get excited about it? It’s something to get excited about.”

RK: “But get excited when you get to the final.”

IW: People weren’t even expecting us to get to the semi-final, why couldn’t we have got excited about being in there (final)?”

RK: “Just take it one game as it comes. Take it a game at a time. You’ve no idea what it’s like to get to a finals, or even get to a World Cup. You’ve never been to a World Cup finals.”

Wright then responds by bravely stupidly mocking Keane’s pronunciation of the word “final”…

At this point, Keane simply replied: “You know what I’m talking about. You’ve embarrassed yourself.”

Wright then stopped, and added: “He’s going to cane me again.”