Arsenal and Tottenham ramp up interest in Bundesliga attacking sensation as PSG explode into race

Paris Saint-Germain have added Bayer Leverkusen starlet Ibrahim Maza to their list of potential January transfer targets, alerting Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and a host of other Premier League suitors, TEAMtalk understands.

The French champions are assessing their options ahead of the winter window following a major injury setback, with Georgian superstar Khvicha Kvaratskhelia facing a season-ending ACL injury.

PSG are now considering whether to strengthen their attacking options, and Maza has emerged as a player of interest.

The 20-year-old Algeria international has enjoyed an impressive campaign with Leverkusen, continuing the progress he made during his first full season with the Bundesliga side last term.

Maza has established himself as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in German football, with his technical ability, creativity and versatility attracting growing attention from clubs across Europe.

TEAMtalk previously revealed that Arsenal and Tottenham had been stepping up their interest in the Algerian, with both Premier League sides keeping close tabs on his development.

PSG’s emergence as a potential contender adds a significant new dimension to the situation as the January window approaches.

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PSG interest adds twist to Ibrahim Maza pursuit

Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa have also been monitoring Maza, as TEAMtalk revealed previously, and their interest remains active.

The prospect of PSG entering the picture, however, could intensify the competition for a player whose performances have continued to attract admirers.

Maza was excellent during his first full season at Leverkusen and has carried that form into the current campaign, further strengthening his reputation as one of the Bundesliga’s leading young prospects.

For Arsenal and Tottenham, the latest developments mean they could face competition from one of Europe’s most ambitious clubs if they decide to step up their pursuit.

PSG’s interest is understood to be at the consideration stage, with the French side assessing whether a January approach makes sense in light of their injury situation.

However, Leverkusen are expected to resist any attempt to prise Maza away midway through the campaign.

Sources believe the Bundesliga club have no desire to lose the youngster, particularly given their strong start to the season and their position firmly in contention for a top-four finish.

Leverkusen view Maza as an important part of their plans and are ready to offer him a lucrative new contract in an effort to secure his long-term future and fend off interest from elsewhere.

That stance could complicate matters for PSG and the Premier League clubs tracking him, with Leverkusen determined to retain their emerging talent rather than sanction a mid-season departure.

The prospect of a new deal also underlines how highly Maza is regarded within the German club, who believe his development can continue as they push to maintain their momentum in the Bundesliga.

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