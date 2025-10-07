Real Madrid are planning to use Kylian Mbappe THIS WEEK to convince Ibrahima Konate to turn down the chance to stay at Liverpool and sign a pre-contract with Xabi Alonso’s side, according to a sensational report in Spain.

Despite signing Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth in the summer of 2025, Real Madrid remain keen on bringing in more centre-backs, especially with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at the end of the season.

William Saliba has long been Real Madrid’s ‘dream target’, according to trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, but the France international central defender recently signed a new contract with Arsenal.

Konate has also been high on Real Madrid’s shortlist, with the defender out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Konate has not made up his mind on whether to sign a new deal offered to him by Liverpool, with the Frenchman happy to take his time to make the most of his situation.

The Athletic journalist David Ornstein has added that talks between Konate and Liverpool over a new deal are at a ‘stalemate’.

The 26-year-old will be able to sign a pre-contract with Madrid from January 1, and that is Los Blancos’ plan, according to Defensa Central, which has added that club president Florentino Perez has ‘already mobilised’ one of ‘the biggest assets’ in his team.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has reported that Madrid striker Mbappe is ‘going to speak’ with Konate during the international break.

Despite their respective injuries, both Mbappe and Konate are part of the France squad to face Azerbaijan on Friday and Iceland next Monday in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Mbappe ‘is expected to lead’ Madrid’s effort to convince Konate to sign a pre-contract and will speak to his French compatriot this week, according to a report.

Despite their allegiance towards Real Madrid, Defensa Central has noted that this is not the first time that Madrid have used their own players to act as ‘agents’ to convince others to join them.

This is an old trick that Madrid believe will help them land Konate.

What has Ibrahima Konate said about Kylian Mbappe?

This is not the first time that it has emerged that Mbappe will act as an ‘agent’ for Madrid to convince Konate to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

The two players met up for France during the September international break as well.

Last month, Konate joked during an interview with Telefoot that Mbappe has been calling him regularly to leave Liverpool and move to Madrid on a free transfer in the summer of 2026.

Konate joked: “He calls me every two hours.”

The Liverpool defender is clearly aware of Madrid’s interest in him, and while Los Blancos will feel confident of securing his services on a free transfer, Liverpool have not given up on the prospect of Konate signing a new deal.

French publication L’Equipe reported on September 30 that Liverpool are ‘confident’ that Konate will sign the new and improved deal offered to him.

However, nothing can be taken for granted and until and unless Konate has signed on the dotted line, the Premier League champions will be well aware of the threat Real Madrid pose.

