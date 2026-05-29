Xabi Alonso could hurt former club Liverpool by signing Ibrahima Konate for Chelsea alongside a stunning move for one of his Anfield teammates, according to reports.

News broke on Thursday night that Konate will leave Liverpool on a free transfer this summer after talks over a new contract collapsed. We can confirm that the defender had reached a broad agreement with Liverpool over salary structure and contract length, but talks stalled amid a disagreement over his signing-on bonus and agent fees.

Konate will now hold discussions with interested clubs. The Frenchman may have had a disappointing campaign, but he remains one of the top centre-backs in Europe when at his best.

Liverpool have failed to prevent a repeat of Trent Alexander-Arnold’s exit, as the right-back joined Real Madrid last summer for just €10m (£8.4m) after running down his contract.

According to French newspaper L’Equipe, Chelsea are among the clubs showing concrete interest in signing Konate.

Xabi Alonso is on the hunt for an experienced new centre-back who can elevate Chelsea’s backline, and Konate fits the bill.

The Blues need to bring in winners who can also add leadership to the dressing room, with Konate among several elite stars being considered.

Alonso will need to fight off Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain to snare the 27-year-old.

In light of that, the Daily Mail claim Konate returning to France with PSG is ‘likely’.

Madrid, meanwhile, held discussions with the player last summer, and those talks now look set to ‘resume’ as they plan another bargain Liverpool raid.

Chelsea may have dropped out of all European competition, but the fact Alonso is their new manager will increase their pulling power. And according to Football Insider, Florian Wirtz is another Liverpool star the Blues are targeting.

Alonso remains a ‘huge fan’ of Wirtz following their unprecedented success together at Bayer Leverkusen and is ‘keen’ for Chelsea to launch a ‘sensational’ bid.

Chelsea chiefs ‘hold strong interest’ in the attacking midfielder and have supposedly ‘set their sights’ on him following Alonso’s request.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Chelsea in for Konate, Wirtz – reports

The report even claims Liverpool ‘would be open to letting Wirtz go’ for the right price, just one year after signing him.

The German may have endured a tough debut season at Anfield, but it is highly unlikely Liverpool will actually let him go, having invested a whopping £116m on his services.

Our transfer insider Graeme Bailey has confirmed Liverpool believe Wirtz will develop into a world-class star for them. They see the 23-year-old as a cornerstone of their long-term project and will not consider any offer in the near future.

Returning to Konate, two potential replacements for the stopper at Liverpool have already emerged.

Alternatively, Liverpool could pursue a £34.5m-rated Brazilian to plug the gap.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are at growing risk of losing talisman Enzo Fernandez, with Madrid planning an audacious player-plus-cash bid.