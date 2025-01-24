Real Madrid are showing interest in signing a top Liverpool defender, with a report claiming that the defending Spanish and European champions want to secure his services as well as that of Trent Alexander-Arnold as Reds head coach Arne Slot raves about him.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Madrid’s determination to sign the defender has been well-documented. Los Blancos are reportedly ready to make a second and improved offer for the right-back in the January transfer window, and if that fails, then they will do everything they can to get him on a free transfer in the summer of 2025.

Virgil van Dijk is another Liverpool defender who has been linked with Madrid, but reports in Spain have dismissed that, claiming that the LaLiga club have no interest in him.

The same cannot be said about Ibrahima Konate, though, with CaughtOffSide reporting that Madrid are monitoring the 25-year-old defender’s situation at Liverpool.

The France international is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2026. While the Reds are “continuing to work to make progress on a contract renewal”, Madrid are “circling” for the defender.

Liverpool are hopeful that they will reach an agreement soon with Konate, but Los Blancos have been following the defender closely as they aim to strengthen their defence in the summer of 2025.

CaughtOffside has reported that Paris Saint-Germain are also looking at a possible deal for Konate in the summer of 2025.

If Liverpool are unable to tie down Konate to a new deal by the end of the season, then he will have just a year left on his deal, which would encourage Madrid and PSG to make bids and test the Reds’ resolve to keep the centre-back.

What Arne Slot thinks of Ibrahima Konate

Madrid might think that they have a chance of signing Konate, but Liverpool manager Slot’s latest comments on the defender suggest that he would love to keep him at Anfield.

Konate has established himself as a regular in Slot’s first team. In 14 starts and one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season, the centre-back has scored one goal, given one assist and kept six clean sheets.

When asked how good Konate could become, Slot told BBC Sport: “He’s already very good. He’s a centre-back who, without even touching the ball, is impressive because he is so strong and tall.

“One of the things he could improve is his play with the ball, bringing the ball out from the back. I would not say he was poor in that but he could improve and go to another level.

“He works really hard to improve that and I already see this improvement. Defensively, he is of the highest standard. He’s fast, he’s strong, he wins duels. He can cover for his team-mates as well if needed.

“Defensively, there is not a lot he can improve. From all the ball possession we have, we would like to create even more chances than we are doing now and that starts from bringing the ball out from the back.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Zubimendi plan, Kimmich denial

While Arsenal believe that they could be able to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer of 2025, Real Madrid have hatched a plan to convince the Spain international midfielder to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Reports in Spain have claimed that Madrid believe that if they hire Xabi Alonso as their manager, then they will be able to secure the services of Zubimendi.

Alonso is in charge of Bayer Leverkusen at the moment, but he is being tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti as the Madrid boss at the end of the season when the Italian tactician leaves.

The former Madrid and Spain international midfielder played for Sociedad and is from the Basque region, and Madrid believe that this connection along with the chance to be part of a winning project would tempt Zubimendi to make the switch to the Bernabeu.

Joshua Kimmich has also been linked with Madrid. The Germany international, who can operate as a right-back or midfielder, is out of contract at Bayern Munich at the end of the season.

Madrid, though, have denied that they are interested in Kimmich or have been in contact with him over a possible summer move. Bayern are in talks with the star over a new deal.

Meanwhile, Madrid are facing the prospect of losing Brahim Diaz to Manchester United. Reports in Spain have claimed that the Premier League club are planning a bid for the winger in the January transfer window.

While Diaz has scored important goals for Los Blancos this season, he is not guaranteed a place in Carlo Ancelotti’s starting lineup.

Man Utd believe that the chance to play for Ruben Amorim’s side on a regular basis could tempt Diaz into a switch to Old Trafford in the middle of the season.

