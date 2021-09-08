Ibrahima Konate makes Liverpool admission, as he talks Van Dijk partnership

Ibrahima Konate says he was shocked to find out about Liverpool’s interest in him and only when Jurgen Klopp called him did he take it seriously.

Konate arrived earlier in the summer in a£36m move from RB Leipzig. In fact he was one of the first big transfers of a summer window, which delivered nothing else for the Reds.

Klopp was keen on a new defender after deciding not to take up the permanent signing option on Ozan Kabak.

Speaking about his arrival this summer the Paris-born defender says the interest was a surprise.

Konate told HYPEBEAST: “When my brother told me, I didn’t believe him at first.

“But then I spoke with Klopp and I saw it was serious, that was amazing for me.

“It’s one of the biggest clubs in the world, so to be here is amazing. I’m very happy.

“I think the possibilities are endless to what we can achieve. It’s a club that reflects my ambitions as a player, it’s going to be an exciting campaign.”

Konate, 22, who has been awarded the No.5 shirt, has yet to appear this season, instead he has been on the bench in the opening three games. Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip have been his go to defensive pair.

Klopp though fully intends to play his four frontline centre-backs – Konate, Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez, who is still to return from injury.

“I like talking about Virgil but I don’t like talking about last season when he didn’t play, I have to mention again that Joel Matip and Joe Gomez didn’t play either, which didn’t make the situation any easier, and people tend to forget how good they are,” Klopp said after the win over Burnley last month.

“They will all play, the first four will definitely play and we have to mix it up and we will do that.

“None of these guys, especially those after a long injury, should play all the time three games a week. We need to find a way to get used to that.”

Konate relishing Van Dijk partnership

And Konate is excited over partnering Van Dijk.

“Virgil is incredible,” Konate said. “I can’t wait to play alongside him and learn from him.

“He’s truly one of the best in the world in that position.”

The 6ft 4in defender also says he cannot wait to play in Liverpool’s “amazing” yellow, third kit.

“I think the third kit is amazing,” Konate added. “It’s the yellow that is historic for Liverpool, and I can’t wait to wear it under the lights on a European night. This is something I’m very excited for, to play on the biggest stage with this great club.”

