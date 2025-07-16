Real Madrid have learnt Liverpool’s response to their first offer for Ibrahima Konate, according to a report in Spain, while one of his former coaches has predicted how the defender would fare should he leave Anfield for the Santiago Bernabeu.

Madrid have already dealt Liverpool a huge blow this summer, signing star right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold in a £8.5million deal. Los Blancos already had a deal in place with the England international defender to sign him as a free agent, and paid the very modest fee to Liverpool only because they wanted to get him out of his contract early to play at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool were among the clubs keen on Dean Huijsen, but Madrid beat the Premier League champions to the signing of the centre-back, with sources telling TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, at the time that it took Los Blancos just six hours to get a deal done.

Madrid are now keen on signing another centre-back, with new manager Xabi Alonso having taken a particular interest in Liverpool star Konate.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season and has failed to agree terms over a new deal despite several months of talks. Indeed, claims last month revealed Konate has already made it clear he has decided not to sign fresh terms at Anfield.

The Spanish media have been reporting in recent days that Liverpool want €50million (£43.3m, $58m) for Konate, with Madrid not willing to pay more than €30m (£26m, $35m) for the France international centre-back.

E-Noticies has now brought an update on the situation, claiming that Madrid have made the first offer for the 26-year-old, who was one of Liverpool’s best players in the 2024/25 campaign as Arne Slot won the Premier League title in his first season in charge of the Merseyside club.

According to the report, written by journalist Miquel Blazquez with almost 225,000 followers on X, Madrid have ‘offered’ Liverpool €30m (£26m, $35m) for Konate.

Liverpool have reportedly rejected Madrid’s first bid for Konate and are sticking to their valuation of €50m (£43.3m, $58m).

E-Noticies has added that it cannot be ruled out that another Madrid bid will ‘arrive in the coming hours’, with former Liverpool midfielder Alonso keen on Konate and demanding his signing.

‘Konate is a big fan of Xabi Alonso, which is why the Whites coach is demanding that his signing be completed no matter what’, notes the report.

DON’T MISS 🌐Every completed Real Madrid transfer in summer 2025: Signings, exits, loans

Ibrahima Konate backed to be a Real Madrid success

Meanwhile, FC Sochaux youth coach Eric Hely has backed Konate to be a success at Madrid should he make the move to the Spanish and European giants.

It was Hely who promoted Konate to the Sochaux first team and has predicted how the former RB Leipzig central defender would fare at Madrid.

Hely told Marca: “I would highlight his charisma and his simplicity, which make him a leader.

“He was very clear about that for a boy his age. He wanted to succeed and worked tirelessly, even on his own.

“If he did it at Liverpool, why not at Real Madrid? I’m sure if he gets into Xabi’s dressing room, he won’t talk much at first.

“He’ll listen and learn, and then he’ll establish himself in the group with his personality.

“I don’t see him as Varane. He’s more of a Desailly type. He gives off a lot of confidence and has a very good footwork.

“I’d say better than Rüdiger, who is undoubtedly an athlete, but I think Ibrahima is technically stronger.

“I’m sure he can succeed at Madrid and wherever he wants. I think he’d fit in very well with Xabi.

“He can play in a three-man defence, as he did at Leipzig, and in a four-man defence. He’s a kid who never caused any problems.

“I remember when he came from Paris to stay at our residence. And he was always there to help and make life easier. The other kids followed him because of his charisma.”

Latest Real Madrid news: Leeds United loan deal, Liverpool in talks

Leeds United are keen on a loan deal for a Madrid striker, who burst onto the scene at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool have opened talks with a Madrid superstar, who is not happy with his current status under Alonso at the Spanish and European powerhouse.

A sensational Spanish report has claimed that Barcelona are ‘going all out’ to sign two Madrid forwards in the summer transfer window, with president Joan Laporta driving the Blaugrana’s interest.

POLL: Which Real Madrid player do you think has the highest transfer value?