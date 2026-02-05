Real Madrid are still interested in signing Ibrahima Konate when his current contract at Liverpool runs out at the end of the season, according to a reliable source, while the Reds have scheduled a meeting with the Frenchman’s agent to make one last push at convincing him to stay.

Back in December 2025, it emerged that Real Madrid have decided not to pursue a deal for Konate. Among the reputable publications that made the claim was The Daily Mail, with journalist Lewis Steele noting that the Spanish and European giants were ‘pleased with Dean Huijsen and Eder Militao as their defensive duo’ at the time.

However, Huijsen’s form has dripped, while Militao has had injury problems. Xabi Alonso was then in charge of Real Madrid, and now Alvaro Arbeloa is the manager of Los Blancos.

With Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba out of contract at Madrid at the end of the season, Los Blancos are going to delve into the summer transfer market for a new centre-back.

According to ESPN Madrid correspondent Rodra, Madrid are still keen on Konate, but the France international centre-back will have to lower his demands to get a deal done to move to Estadio Bernabeu as a free agent.

Rodra told ESPN: “Madrid have identified signing a new center back as one of their objectives in the summer.

“They are closely monitoring players whose contracts are expiring, and Liverpool’s Ibrahima Konaté is one of them.

“His financial demands previously ruled Madrid out of the running, but if Konate lowers those, he could become an option again.”

Konate is one of the first names on the Liverpool teamsheet at the moment when he is fit and available.

However, Jeremy Jacquet will become an option for Liverpool next season when he joins from Rennes, and let us not forget that Giovanni Leoni, too, will have recovered from his Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury by then.

Ibrahima Konate – Liverpool meeting on Friday

Madrid’s persistent interest in Konate comes amid speculation that his agent will hold talks with Liverpool officials on Friday.

A respected team of five elite reporters on X reported on Wednesday that Konate’s agent was going to speak to Liverpool officials on Friday.

The X account posted at 3:18pm on February 3: “Exclusive Ibrahima Konaté’s agent to meet Liverpool officials on Friday #LFC.”

Talks over a new deal have been going on since September 2024, but the two parties have not yet reached an agreement.

It seems that Liverpool are going to make a final push this week to convince Konate to sign a new deal.

If that fails, then it could play into the hands of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez, who is always on the lookout for a bargain deal.

