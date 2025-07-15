Liverpool defender Inrahima Konate, who is on Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain's radar

Real Madrid have responded to talks between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain over Ibrahima Konate, according to a Spanish report, as Arne Slot and Richard Hughes take a firm stance on the defender’s valuation.

Madrid have already signed a player from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, securing the services of England international right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold. While Los Blancos already had a deal in place with the defender over a free transfer, the Spanish and European giants decided to pay £8.5million to get him out of his contract early so that he could play for Xabi Alonso’s side at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos have set their sights on another Liverpool defender, with Alonso personally keen on bringing Konate to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of next season and is reported to have told the Premier League champions that he will not sign a new deal.

The French media have reported that although there is interest from Paris Saint-Germain in the 26-year-old, Konte would prefer to join Madrid instead.

Two Spanish news outlets have brought an update on PSG’s pursuit of Konate, claiming that last season’s Champions League winners are in talks with Liverpool over a possible deal for the defender.

According to Defensa Central, PSG have offered Liverpool ‘a fortune for Konate’ and are ‘already negotiating’ with the Premier League champions.

While the Reds are keen on extending Konate’s contract, they do not want to lose him on a free transfer next summer and repeat the situation with Alexander-Arnold.

The Real Madrid-centric news outlet has also revealed Madrid’s reaction after learning PSG’s active pursuit of Konate.

Los Blancos are said to be ‘calm’ because they know that ‘Konate’s priority is to join Real Madrid, above any interest from any other team’.

While Madrid would prefer to wait until next summer to sign Konate on a free transfer, if Liverpool are willing to sell the defender for a reasonable price, then they would go him for him this summer.

Liverpool set price-tag on Ibrahima Konate

Fichajes has also reported PSG’s interest in Konate, revealing that the Ligue 1 champions have ‘entered the negotiations strongly’.

PSG, who lost to Chelsea in the final of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, have made a very tempting offer to Konate.

The report notes: ‘PSG’s proposal not only includes an attractive salary, but also an ambitious sporting project that could tempt the player to change destinations and leave the Real Madrid team unable to finalize his contract.’

According to Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool manager Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have placed a valuation on Konate.

Despite the defender being out of contract next summer, the Premier League champions want €50million (£43.4m, $58m).

Madrid are reportedly not willing to pay that amount, with the Spanish powerhouse ready to go as far as €30m (£26m, $35m).

While some would suggest that Liverpool are asking too much for a defender who is out of contract in a year’s time, it must be noted that the Reds themselves are willing to pay big for a replacement.

Liverpool want Marc Guehi this summer, and the Reds are willing to pay £40million for the Crystal Palace defender, who, like Konate, will become a free agent at the end of next season.

