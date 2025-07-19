Liverpool have not completely given up on stopping Ibrahima Konate from joining Real Madrid, according to a source, as the Anfield defender’s former coach believes that he is better than one of Los Blancos’ stalwarts.

Madrid have already dealt a major blow to Liverpool this summer, signing Trent Alexander-Arnold for a fee of £8.5million. Madrid already had an agreement in place with Alexander-Arnold to sign him as a free agent in the summer transfer window, but they paid the modest fee so that the England international right-back could play for Xabi Alonso’s side at the recently concluded 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

Los Blancos have also taken a shine to Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, as Alonso wants a new dynamic midfielder in his squad.

While an exit for Mac Allister is unlikely, there are strong indications that Konate could be on his way to Madrid from Liverpool, if not this summer, then at the end of next season.

The French media reported in June that Konate has decided not to sign a new contract with Liverpool and wants a move to Madrid next summer, even though there is interest in him from Paris Saint-Germain.

Reports in Spain in recent days have claimed that Liverpool have placed a price-tag of €50million (£43.3m, $58m) on the centre-back, but Madrid are not willing to pay more than €30m (£26m, $35m) for Konate and have already had a bid turned down.

Football Insider has now brought an update on the situation, with journalist Pete O’Rourke claiming that Liverpool have still not given up on convincing Konate to extend his stay at Anfield.

Liverpool plan to hold further talks with Konate, but Madrid could be able to convince the Premier League champions to sell the 26-year-old France international centre-back with an offer of over £40million.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “I don’t see a move happening this summer. It would have to be a very good offer from Real Madrid to convince Liverpool to sell Konate, even though they don’t want him to run down his contract.

“You’re probably looking at over at least £40million to sell him now. I’d imagine Konate will end up staying at Liverpool this summer.

“The club will hold further talks with him to try and convince him to sign a new contract.

“So the player is in the box seat here, he can stay at Liverpool and talk to interested clubs in January with his contract running down as well.

“It’s a real worry for Liverpool because they’ve seen Trent Alexander-Arnold leave the club and they don’t want to see Konate do the same.”

Ibrahima Konate ‘better’ than Antonio Rudiger

With Huijsen set to play a big role for Madrid at the heart of their defence, Alonso’s plan is to pair the Spain international centre-back with Konate.

This means that Rudiger will have to settle for a place on the bench despite being a senior player in the squad.

The Germany international, who is 32 years of age now, has been on the books of Madrid since 2022 when he joined as a free agent after leaving Chelsea.

Rudiger has helped Madrid win LaLiga and the Champions League once each since his arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu, but a former coach of Konate believes that the Liverpool defender is good enough to place him in the team.

FC Sochaux youth coach Eric Hely promoted Konate to the French club’s first team, and believes that he would not have any issue being successful at Madrid.

Hely told Marca: “I would highlight his charisma and his simplicity, which make him a leader.

“He was very clear about that for a boy his age. He wanted to succeed and worked tirelessly, even on his own.

“If he did it at Liverpool, why not at Real Madrid? I’m sure if he gets into Xabi’s dressing room, he won’t talk much at first.

“He’ll listen and learn, and then he’ll establish himself in the group with his personality.

“I don’t see him as Varane. He’s more of a Desailly type. He gives off a lot of confidence and has a very good footwork.

“I’d say better than Rüdiger, who is undoubtedly an athlete, but I think Ibrahima is technically stronger.

“I’m sure he can succeed at Madrid and wherever he wants. I think he’d fit in very well with Xabi.

“He can play in a three-man defence, as he did at Leipzig, and in a four-man defence. He’s a kid who never caused any problems.

“I remember when he came from Paris to stay at our residence. And he was always there to help and make life easier. The other kids followed him because of his charisma.”

