Real Madrid plotting TWO Liverpool raids with Alexander-Arnold ally next

Real Madrid are interested in signing Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool in the summer transfer window, with a report revealing the two other central defenders who are on Los Blancos’ shortlist.

Konate has been on the books of Liverpool since 2021 and has established himself as one of the best players for the Reds. The 25-year-old France international centre-back is a regular in Arne Slot’s side and has formed a formidable partnership with Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Merseyside club’s defence.

Madrid are on the hunt for new centre-backs with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, David Alaba and Eder Militao having injury problems or in their 30s, and Los Blancos believe that Konate would be a good fit for the team.

The defender has yet to agree on a new deal with Liverpool with his current contract running out in the summer of 2026, and this has alerted Madrid, according to The Daily Mail.

The defending Spanish and European champions are also confident of signing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and there is strong speculation that Madrid have practically secured the services of the England international right-back on a free transfer.

Madrid like their full-backs to be of an attacking mindset, so signing a top-quality attacking right-back like Alexander-Arnold fits into their way of thinking.

Given that Konate plays with Alexander-Arnold in the Liverpool back-four, the France international knows how to cover for him when he goes on attacking runs, so it would make sense for Madrid to sign both of them in the same window.

READ MORE ➡️ The SIX Real Madrid players out of contract in 2026 along with Ancelotti: Keep or sell?

Real Madrid also want Jarrad Branthwaite and Dean Huijsen

Konate is not the only defender from the Premier League that Madrid have their eyes on.

The Daily Mail has reported that Jarrad Branthwaite and Dean Huijsen have also attracted the interest of the defending Spanish and European champions.

Everton defender Branthwaite is Madrid’s main centre-back target, but the Toffees want £75million for the England international.

Huijsen has emerged as one of the best young defenders in the Premier League this season, but he has a release clause of £50million in his contract at Bournemouth.

Madrid will also face competition for Huijsen, with TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher reporting that both Liverpool and Chelsea have taken a shine to him.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s Everton correspondent Harry Watkinson that the Toffees do not plan to sell Branthwaite and want to hand him a new contract.

Latest Real Madrid news: Endrick to Arsenal, Guler to Liverpool

Real Madrid are in danger of losing Endrick to Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that Arsenal are ready to make a move for the striker at the end of the season.

The north London club are willing to pay £50million (€60m / $62.6m) for the Brazilian striker.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly views Endrick as a top asset for the present and future.

Madrid are also facing the prospect of Guler leaving at the end of the season.

A Spanish report has stated that Liverpool have already made an approach to Madrid over a potential deal for the Turkey international attacker in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich are said to be keen on Guler as well.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent Ben Jacobs has reported that the Saudi Pro League could make a world-record bid for Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior in the summer of 2025.

POLL: How many goals will Kylian Mbappe score in his first season at Real Madrid?