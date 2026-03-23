Reports in Spain claim Ibrahima Konate could have talked his way OUT of a move to Real Madrid after excessive financial demands left Bernabeu chiefs having second thoughts over the deal and with TEAMtalk revealing when Liverpool have made it clear they want a final answer by over his Anfield future.

The France defender is out of contract at Anfield in just 100 days, with his deal at Liverpool officially expiring on June 30. While inconsistent this season, Konate has established himself as one of the leading defenders for club and country during his five-year stay on Merseyside, winning four major honours during that time.

However, despite opening talks over a new deal with the player as far back as the autumn of 2024, the Reds are still not sure what will become of the 26-year-old, amid ongoing links to Real Madrid.

Indeed, just a year after pinching Trent Alexander-Arnold for nothing, the Spanish giants have been strongly linked with another free transfer raid on the Reds – this time for Konate.

And while sources have described his situation as fluid and that there remains uncertainty over what the defender will do next, it now seems he may have talked his way out of a move to the Bernabeu if the latest reports are to be believed.

Indeed, according to Defensa Central, Konate’s representatives have been locked in talks with the Spanish giants for a number of weeks, aimed at reaching an agreement to bring the defender to the Bernabeu.

However, in the latest round of talks, it’s claimed that the former RB Leipzig man has stunned Real by his demands, which include both a salary worth £200,000 a week across five years and a signing-on fee worth €15m to €18m (up to £15.5m, $21m).

Factoring in those wages across a contract to 2031, any deal to sign Konate would cost Real a whopping €78m (£67.5m, $90m) – numbers that are now giving Real serious second thoughts.

‘Konate wants a signing bonus of €15-18 million for leaving on a free transfer, a position that hasn’t entirely convinced the club,’ the report reads.

And so unsure are the Spanish giants about committing such a sum of money, it’s claimed Real are now bringing back the possibility of a contract renewal for Antonio Rudiger – himself out of contract this summer – back into play…

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Liverpool still hope to keep Konate after massive offer – Sources

In light of all that, Liverpool will hope their bid to keep Konate could ultimately prove successful and despite the player’s inconsistencies this summer, the club are keen to keep him and elevate his financial status in the process.

In light of that, we revealed earlier this month that club bosses have put on the table their biggest financial offer to the player yet in terms of basic salary and that, despite an acknowledgement that talks were still ongoing with other interested sides, there remained optimism on Anfield that the offer would be enough to convince the player to stay.

While Liverpool’s wage offer is understood to be the highest, rival clubs are able to offer more attractive overall packages thanks to the freedom that comes with signing a player on a free transfer – including sizeable signing-on fees and performance-related bonuses.

And alongside Real Madrid, who are still considered favourites for his signing if he does depart, there is also tentative interest too from both Inter Milan and Barcelona this summer.

Liverpool, though, are pushing hard for clarity. TEAMtalk previously revealed that the club want a definitive answer from Konate by Easter as they look to avoid uncertainty dragging deep into the summer. That gives the player just 13 days to reach a final decision over whether to stay or go…

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Meanwhile, belief is growing that Arne Slot will lose his job as Liverpool manager, with TEAMtalk able to reveal when a decision will be made on the Dutchman and after new data emerged showing how the Reds had fallen into the bottom three for a key metric for the first time since records began.

With or without Slot, Liverpool continue to step up their transfer plans ahead of the summer window.

On that front, Liverpool look set to face competition from Manchester United for a talented Real Madrid star, who could be available for a surprisingly low fee this summer.

Elsewhere, a Swiss star rated in the €50m bracket has made it clear he wants to join Liverpool in the summer transfer window, amid claims that meetings have taken place over a summer move.

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