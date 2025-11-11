Extraordinary Ibrahima Konate counter-claims emerge in Real Madrid media after THREE sources give Liverpool hope

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid

One of the top sources in Spain has revealed that Liverpool have ‘given up’ on keeping Ibrahima Konate amid interest from Real Madrid, but transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the French media and TEAMtalk sources have provided an entirely different take on the situation

Konate is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season, and Madrid are determined to secure his services as a free agent next summer. Marca, the number one source for Real Madrid transfer stories with close ties to the club’s hierarchy, has claimed that Konate is Los Blancos’ number one centre-back target in 2026.

The Spanish media have been adamant that Konate will leave Liverpool, and that has been reiterated in AS.

The Spanish publication, which, like Marca, is one of the best sources on Real Madrid news, has revealed that Liverpool believe that the France international centre-back will not be at Anfield next summer.

The report notes: “Konate, a Liverpool player like Trent (Alexander-Arnold) before him, has chosen a cautious approach regarding Real Madrid ‘s interest.

“Step by step. Cautiously, but surely. In fact, at Anfield, they’ve given up on him.”

However, this latest update in the Real Madrid media on Konate does not tally with what is being reported elsewhere.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has reported that Liverpool are still in talks with the 26-year-old and are waiting for a final decision.

Romano told GiveMeSport when asked if Liverpool are any closer to discovering where Konate’s future likes beyond the season: “Not yet, there are talks ongoing but still no decision made on player side. Liverpool are waiting.”

Sources have also told TEAMtalk that Liverpool remain confident that Konate will sign a new deal, with the club’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, determined to make sure that he does not leave on a free transfer.

Ibrahima Konate open to Liverpool stay – sources

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Liverpool are planning to hand Konate a short extension to protect his value.

Konate, who has won the Premier League, the FA Cup and the EFL Cup (twice) with Liverpool so far in his career, is also open to extending his stay at the defending English champions, although he is aware that Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich are all chasing his signature.

Fletcher said: “Sources reveal the club intends to open talks over a ‘short extension’ – likely 12 to 18 months – to protect his value and buy time for succession planning.

“Sporting director Richard Hughes is keen to avoid a repeat of the Joel Matip scenario, where a key centre-back departed for free. However, sources are pragmatic.”

“Ibou loves Liverpool, but he wants guarantees – minutes, trophies, and a project,” one insider has told TEAMtalk. “If the right deal comes, he’ll listen.”

French publication, L’Equipe, has revealed that Liverpool have offered a new contract offer to Konate’s agent in recent days.

The Merseyside club are said to be ‘privately confident about the outcome of the discussions’.

