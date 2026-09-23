Real Madrid internal verdict on Ibrahima Konate emerges amid Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool return call

Real Madrid are happy with Ibrahima Konate following his move to Estadio Bernabeu after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season, according to a report, as former England manager Sam Allardyce gives his verdict on whether Trent Alexander-Arnold should return to Anfield.

Konate joined Madrid in the summer of 2026 as a free agent after leaving Liverpool at the end of last season.

The France international central defender ran down his contract with Liverpool to leave Anfield as a free agent.

Real Madrid snapped up the 27-year-old to make the defender one of manager Jose Mourinho’s major signings in the summer of 2026.

Konate, who had a disappointing 2025/26 campaign at Liverpool and made a lot of errors, has been a mainstay in the Madrid backline.

The Frenchman has made six starts in LaLiga and one start in the Champions League so far this season.

According to journalist Rodra on Inaki Angulo’s YouTube channel, Konate is very disciplined at Madrid and takes great care of himself, just like Jude Bellingham does, which has impressed Madrid.

Defensa Central has relayed ESPN journalist Rodra as saying: “The situation remains the same as it has been in recent years.

“There are several players on the roster, and this has been measured, who are overweight and they don’t even dare to tell each other.

“At the gym, it’s voluntary at Real Madrid.

“There’s no obligation, and only three players end up going to the gym.

“I hear a lot about Konate and Bellingham, that they take great care of themselves and are disciplined.”

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Sam Allardyce suggests Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool return

Former England manager Allardyce believes that Alexander-Arnold should return to Liverpool.

The former Liverpool right-back is in competition with Denzel Dumfries for a place in Mourinho’s starting line-up.

Mourinho has already made it clear that Alexander-Arnold is not good enough to play in midfield for Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold joined Madrid from Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tappy Football, as relayed by The Liverpool Echo: “At 27, Trent still has years ahead of him.

“This is his prime.

“He’s at Real Madrid, and his experience there should stand him in good stead to be even better than he was when he left Liverpool, even though he hasn’t played as often as he would’ve liked.

“If he is going to be a Real Madrid player, then this season he needs to be playing more than ever – if not, he should come back to the Premier League – Liverpool could do with him back.

“He’s capable of opening the opposition up.

“There have always been question marks over has defending, and rightly so, but that’s the same for most right-backs now.

“They stand with their hands behind the backs and don’t stop crosses.”

Allardyce added: “When Liverpool weren’t quite as good under Jurgen Klopp as they had been for a few years and they started conceding more goals, his defending got pointed out by everyone.

“He’s not much worse than most other full-backs.

“His quality on the ball and ability to open up the opposition, whether it’s with short or long passes, are massive assets to England.

“I’m glad to see him back.”

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